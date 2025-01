Puppy Dog Paw Party Supplies， 168 Pieces Disposable Paper Tableware Puppy D【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Dog claw prints party supplies: comes with 168 pieces dog disposable tableware, including 24 dog claw prints dinner plates (9 inches), 24 dog claw prints dessert plates (7 inches), 24 dog claw prints cups, 24 dog claw prints napkins, 24 plastic spoons, 24 plastic knives and 24 plastic forks, which is a nice and complete set for you to hold a party

Reliable to use: the dog claw prints party supplies are made of quality plastic, sturdy and not easy to deform, reliable to use and not easy to break, they are disposable so that you do not have to worry about cleaning after a party, which is convenient to use

Dog paw theme elements: these dog birthday party supplies are printed with dog print patterns and classic colors, adorable and stylish, which can create a nice visual enjoyment and add more energy to your party

Have a good time: these dog party supplies are disposable, and you can throw them away after the party, which is convenient to use, save your time and effort to clean, fully enjoying party time

Applicable occasions: puppy party decorations are suitable for many occasions, such as dog theme parties, dog birthday parties, animal theme parties, baby shower, indoor or outdoor activities, BBQ, picnic, family gathering and more other occasions