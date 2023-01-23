DOLNOW Girls Dress up Trunk Girls Pretend Play Costumes，12pcs Role Play Set【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Exquisite Girls Dress up Trunk 12pcs girls dress up costumes includes four skirts， three cloaks， three blindfolds， an unicorn headband and a colorful wings. All dress up clothes and accessories neatly store in a cute reusable storage box br Complete Dress up Play Set for Role Play Four different role， brave captain， strong protector， agile super girl and kind unicorn， your little girl will love these brave and cute dress combination， fell happy for dressing up as her favorite characters br Suit for most girls age 3-6 All dress-up clothes are made of elastic and comfortable fabrics， which gives kids lots of room to grow. Skirt have layers of light gauze， details of roses and bows are very light agile.Blindfold match with hero capes attracts your toddler girl deeply， she can t wait to put on these costumes to be a super girl br Looking For the Perfect Christmas Dress up Gift - Our role play costumes will totally impress everyone in halloween， Christmas party or birthday dress up party. When a super girl appeared at the party， she completely became the focus of the party br Cultivate girls sense of fashion Full set of dress up trunk and pretty accessories are convey the image of a brave and kind girl， allow girls to use their aesthetic creativity when playing dress up games.Of course don’t forget， if you encounter any problems， please feel free to contact us