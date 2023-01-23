『DOLNOW Girls Dress up Trunk Girls Pretend Play Costumes，12pcs Role Play Set【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから04月18日 18時 13分に出品され04月18日 18時 13分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,176円に設定されています。現在109件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。山梨県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|DOLNOW Girls Dress up Trunk Girls Pretend Play Costumes，12pcs Role Play Set with Supergirl Unicorn Hero Costumes for Toddler Little Girls Ages 3-6yrs
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Exquisite Girls Dress up Trunk 12pcs girls dress up costumes includes four skirts， three cloaks， three blindfolds， an unicorn headband and a colorful wings. All dress up clothes and accessories neatly store in a cute reusable storage box br Complete Dress up Play Set for Role Play Four different role， brave captain， strong protector， agile super girl and kind unicorn， your little girl will love these brave and cute dress combination， fell happy for dressing up as her favorite characters br Suit for most girls age 3-6 All dress-up clothes are made of elastic and comfortable fabrics， which gives kids lots of room to grow. Skirt have layers of light gauze， details of roses and bows are very light agile.Blindfold match with hero capes attracts your toddler girl deeply， she can t wait to put on these costumes to be a super girl br Looking For the Perfect Christmas Dress up Gift - Our role play costumes will totally impress everyone in halloween， Christmas party or birthday dress up party. When a super girl appeared at the party， she completely became the focus of the party br Cultivate girls sense of fashion Full set of dress up trunk and pretty accessories are convey the image of a brave and kind girl， allow girls to use their aesthetic creativity when playing dress up games.Of course don’t forget， if you encounter any problems， please feel free to contact us
税関にて開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000037037076755
落札価格8176円
109 入札履歴
終了
