ANDORRA Women Mittens Winter Snowboarding Mittens Waterproof Ski Gloves wit【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Waterproof, Windproof and Snow Proof Waterproof TPU insert helps you stay warm and dry in exercise and play by trapping and holding body heat while allowing moisture to escape. Elastic one-pull closure enhances fit and provides effective weather protection against cold air

Keep Warmth for Women Winter ski mittens keep your fingers together, which effectively keeps them warmer than ski gloves which fingers are separated. The soft lining and thermal insulation also keep your hands dry all winter and provide more warmth and comfort in cold weather

Touchscreen Touchscreen-compatible leatherette is used for the tips of the thumbs and palms of the hands so you can operate smartphones and tablets without removing the mitten

More Functions Supple, flexible and highly durable grip layer spans palms to fingertips for added strength and a better hold on boards, poles, and other belongings; Soft-coated thumb backing for scratch-free goggle lens wiping; Zipper pocket to carry cash, keys, tickets, and cards; Low profile to keep your hands free

Andorra Ski Mittens Great women snow mittens design for skiing, make your hand warm at doing any outdoor sports, such as skiing ,skating, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, snow activities