SWDZM レディース US サイズ: 8 M US カラー: ブラック【2024年最新】

?? Outer Material:Made of high quality satin,Beautiful and elegant.The suede sole is soft and flexible,mute and Non-slip.It could make you dance freely without getting any tired.The comfortable insole have superior resistance to compression,deformation and twists,which could withstand long time,high frequent strength treading without deformation,designed for dancing.

??DESIGN:Classic open toe five straps design,breathable and comfortable.make the latin shoes more unique and not publicity.Exquisite lathes routing,low-key luxury,High quality felt sole,soft and comfortable;sweat absorption suede insole,soft breathable lining,extremely soft to the touch.It is the best choice for training and performance in dance.

??Soft & Light weight:Super lightweight and flexible,Soft and comfortable, enhance cushioning and reduce walking fatigue.It will let you feel great freedom and comfortable in wearing,keep your amazing dancing.Thickened latex sole,soft,comfortable,light weight and wear-resistant ,let you dance without tired.

?? Occasion:indoor ballroom dance such as salsa,quickstep,latin, waltz, foxtrot,rumba,cha cha,swing,disco,samba,jive,tango,Flamenco,tap or some other special occasion such as wedding,party or dance training center,etc.

??SizeTips:Please measure the length and width of your feet before ordering,then check our left size chart for purchase.If the length of your feet are between two sizes,we recommend that you choose a large size.For customers with slightly wider feet,please select the size one size larger.