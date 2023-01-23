『REALON Kids Wetsuit Top Jacket for Boys Girls Toddler Youth， Childrens Wet【コストコ お買い得】』はヤフオクでから03月04日 04時 27分に出品され03月04日 04時 27分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,176円に設定されています。現在342件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。奈良県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|REALON Kids Wetsuit Top Jacket for Boys Girls Toddler Youth， Childrens Wet Suit Shirt Neoprene 3mm Long Sleeve Front Zipper Swimsuit for Swimming Surfing Dive Snorkeling Water Sports
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| Why Choose Our Kids Wetsuit Jacket Kids wet suit jacket are designed for baby/infant/toddler/children/boys/gilrs/youth，suitable swimming lesson， surfing， diving， Kayaking， snorkeling and other outdoor water sports，the wetsuit top can help your baby float more easily，and master swim and diving skills faster，fantastic comfort to keep your body warm in the coldest，enjoys the fun of the water.
Provide Protection/Keep WarmToddler wetsuit top long sleeve design，in open water， kids wetsuit surfing jacket can shun the risk such as underwater reefs，while providing sun protection and against biological bites，the top neoprene material provides extra insulation and keep warm in the cold water， and soft comfortable and elastic，lock the body temperature，and reduces the injured of friction caused by large movements.
Designed For ChildrenFront zipper desing，easy to put on and take off， there is a layer of fabric inside the zipper to avoid zipper damage to your childs skin，the tighthen cuff design to enhance the waterproof effective，top neoprene full body kids suits jacket， good resilience to spring back into shape，smooth nylon lining feels soft on the skin，after being worn several times，give your child greater freedom of movement.
Working PrincipleIn cold water，when water enters the neoprene childrens diving suit jacket，then leaves a thin layer of water on the body，then the body keeps moving to generate heat，heating and keeping the body warm，so allowing kids or youth to snorkel and swimming， slows body temperature loss，reduces the drag，in water and keeps the kids longer and warmer.
Versatile DesignThe toddler/boys/girls/children/youth/teen wetsuit jacket suitable from 2T 3T 4T baby to 13 years old childrenand youth，neoprene top wet suit hand wash in cold water，dry off for tucked preservationa，that only a snug fit can keep water out， too loose and youll feel cold fast.
GuaranteeWe offer a 30-day unconditional refund and 24-hour service to ensure your complete satisfaction with our childrens wetsuit top jaket，if you have any questions or concerns， please feel free to contact us.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047439765408
落札価格8176円
342 入札履歴
終了
