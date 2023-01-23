Hydration Pack - Hydration Backpack with 2 Liter Water Bladder - Lightweigh【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Military Style Hydration Backpack -This tactical hydration backpack is especially designed for hiking and biking. The multipurpose MOLLE system， durable oxford cloth， multiple storage compartments and highly ergonomic design of this military water pack will bring you a totally different wearing experience. This versatile water backpack is also great for camping， running， hunting， climbing， fishing or even being used as a daypack or bookbag.ation backpack.

Molle System & Durable Material -The front multipurpose MOLLE system is used to add extra accessories such as trekking pole， knives， ammo bags and other necessary equipments， assisting you in longer explorations. This tactical water backpacks are made of heavy duty 900D oxford cloth， which is sturdy， waterproof and can easily stand up to all kinds of environments.

Insulated and Leak-Proof Hydration Backpack -The hydration backpack pack offers a 2L BPA-free， taste-free and odorless hydration bladder to keep you hydrated. It is equipped with high-quality thick insulated aluminum foil layer that can keep your water cool for up to 4 hours and keep your food fresh.You can enjoy cool water and fresh food whenever and wherever you go

Maximum Comfort & Ample Space -The shoulder straps and back area of the water backpack pack is filled with highly breathable mesh padding， ensuring the maximum comfort for you during travel. Adjustable shoulder， chest and waist straps can make the backpack fit your body perfectly， reducing unnecessary bounce and friction during exercise. 4 zippered compartments of different sizes and functions will assure you of all your storage needs， so that you can carry everything you need for a trip

After Sales Service -Our Customers Service Teams offer 100% satisfaction guarantee and we are dedicated to providing the best customer services and shopping experience. If you have any questions with our products， please feel free to contact us. With the 2L water pouch keeping you hydrated， this army style water backpack will be the most reliable companion on your trail， and it is also a decent gift for friends and family.