『Hydration Pack - Hydration Backpack with 2 Liter Water Bladder - Lightweigh【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月15日 18時 13分に出品され03月15日 18時 13分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,176円に設定されています。現在671件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。長野県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Hydration Pack - Hydration Backpack with 2 Liter Water Bladder - Lightweight Water Backpack for Running Hiking Cycling Biking Climbing Camping (Black)
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| Military Style Hydration Backpack -This tactical hydration backpack is especially designed for hiking and biking. The multipurpose MOLLE system， durable oxford cloth， multiple storage compartments and highly ergonomic design of this military water pack will bring you a totally different wearing experience. This versatile water backpack is also great for camping， running， hunting， climbing， fishing or even being used as a daypack or bookbag.ation backpack.
Molle System & Durable Material -The front multipurpose MOLLE system is used to add extra accessories such as trekking pole， knives， ammo bags and other necessary equipments， assisting you in longer explorations. This tactical water backpacks are made of heavy duty 900D oxford cloth， which is sturdy， waterproof and can easily stand up to all kinds of environments.
Insulated and Leak-Proof Hydration Backpack -The hydration backpack pack offers a 2L BPA-free， taste-free and odorless hydration bladder to keep you hydrated. It is equipped with high-quality thick insulated aluminum foil layer that can keep your water cool for up to 4 hours and keep your food fresh.You can enjoy cool water and fresh food whenever and wherever you go
Maximum Comfort & Ample Space -The shoulder straps and back area of the water backpack pack is filled with highly breathable mesh padding， ensuring the maximum comfort for you during travel. Adjustable shoulder， chest and waist straps can make the backpack fit your body perfectly， reducing unnecessary bounce and friction during exercise. 4 zippered compartments of different sizes and functions will assure you of all your storage needs， so that you can carry everything you need for a trip
After Sales Service -Our Customers Service Teams offer 100% satisfaction guarantee and we are dedicated to providing the best customer services and shopping experience. If you have any questions with our products， please feel free to contact us. With the 2L water pouch keeping you hydrated， this army style water backpack will be the most reliable companion on your trail， and it is also a decent gift for friends and family.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047439180648
Bedwina ネオンファニーパック バルク 12個パック 調節可能なファニーパック 子供 女性 メンズ 13インチ ファニーパック キュートでファッ
¥ 8176
AliKpop USB バックパック ジミン スガ ジン テヒョン V ジョングク 韓国 カジュアル バックパック デイパック ノートパソコンバッグ
¥ 8176
ラフウェア ユニセックス ランニング用品 フード＆ウォーターボウルマット Basecamp
¥ 8162
CAMELBAK(キャメルバック) 自転車 キッズ用ハイドレーションバッグ MINI M.U.L.E.(ミニ ミュール) リザーバー(1.5L)
¥ 8151
ウエストバッグ 本革 メンズ 2way ボディバッグ レザー ワンショルダーバッグ 斜めがけバッグ 三日月型 カジュアルバッグ ヒップバッグ
¥ 8150
アウトドアプロダクツ ツイルナイロンシリーズザック型リュック OUT 80 クロ
¥ 8149
ハイテック ユニセックス ランニング用品 ポーランド人 Lapland カラー:Black / Smoked Pearl
¥ 8148
ドイター BACKPACK スピードライト 13 ティン×インディゴ D3410022-4338 2022年モデル ティン
¥ 8141
ドイター BACKPACK スピードライト 13 ティン×インディゴ D3410022-4338 2022年モデル ティン
¥ 8141
KINGSLONG ビジネスリュック 拡張機能 大容量ポケット 多機能 防水 オシャレ 3way 30L メンズリュック メンズ ビジネスバ
¥ 8131
リー リュック Leeロゴ刺繍 軽量多機能 PC収納 ホワイト刺繍
¥ 8131
W STORE 地球製 ビジネスリュック (ブラック) sc1 3wayリュック 35Lに拡張可能 大容量 USB充電付き 撥水加工 パソコ
¥ 8131
デサント リュックサック 通勤 通学 部活 ビジネス 40L PCポケット 再起反射 シンプル スポーツ BLK
¥ 8131
ABIBA リュック メンズ リュックサック 大容量 軽量 撥水 通学 リュック 高校生 中学生 通勤 旅行 多機能 おしゃれ ビジネスリュ
¥ 8131
ABIBA リュック ビジネスリュック メンズ リュックサック 旅行用リュック 大容量 バックパック スクエアリュック 出張 靴収納 シュー
¥ 8131
FITLETIC(フィトレティック)Fully Loaded ランニングウエストポーチ 防水ネオプレーン素材 iPhone6sPlus対応サ
¥ 8129
ラフウェア ユニセックス ランニング用品 鎖 Hi & LightTM
¥ 8106
AONIJIEハイドレーションベストパックバックパック5Lマラソンランニングレースハイドレーション 並行輸入
¥ 8099
落札価格8176円
671 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！