『APOYO Elbow Brace for Tendonitis and Tennis Elbow， Elbow Compression Sleeve【2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから05月16日 21時 37分に出品され05月16日 21時 37分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,176円に設定されています。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|APOYO Elbow Brace for Tendonitis and Tennis Elbow， Elbow Compression Sleeve (Pair)， Tennis Elbow Brace for Women and Men w/ Adjustable Strap for Tennis Elbow Relief， Weightlifting， Arthritis， Workouts， Reduce Joint Pain During Fitness Activity (Large)
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ?Phenomenal Protection: APOYO elbow braces apply leveled pressure across your elbow joint which provides ultimate pain relief from a variety of ailments including tendonitis， joint inflammation， tennis elbow brace for men and women， golf elbow， and other elbow pain. Achieve lasting relief and peak performance. Whether you are living with a chronic condition or chasing your personal bests
?When it comes to staying active without Pain: Our elbow brace for tendonitis and tennis elbow is created for this， its providing superior support， comfort， and relief without compromising your mobility whether its tennis， golf， baseball， basketball， weightlifting， volleyball and more
?Moisture-Wicking Comfort: Our elbow compression sleeve is made of durable knit fabric for all-day， soothing support. Breathable & sweat resistant， compression fabric helps maintain joint stability while avoiding the itchiness of neoprene supports. Great for active lifestyles.
?Uniquely Adjustable: Unlike average tennis and golfers elbow brace， our support elbow brace features an adjustable strap for custom compression， ensuring your sleeve stays always put， no matter what you do The special design of the elbow compression sleeve in a variety of colors makes you look fashionable anywhere. The special fabric gives you a smooth and soft feel so you can wear them all day long
?Manufacturer Warranty: Our professional customer service will do whatever it takes to ensure your satisfaction. If you’re not happy after buying new， simply contact APOYO. Will provide you with a satisfactory solution Were that confident in the quality of our elbow sleeves With a guarantee like that， why look anywhere else
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0797059649389
商品コード
YS0000047439076735
