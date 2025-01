犬 首輪 |Monkimau Collar for Dogs Made of Genuine Leather Braided Adjustable (【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

A SMILE IN THE DOG LOVER FACE The brown dog collar with 4-way adjustable neck widths is a real eye-猫cher.

A GREAT GIFT WITH CREATIVE EFFECTS Our durable and weather-resistant dog collars are the perfect gift idea for all dog owners.

HIGH-QUALITY - UNIQUE - FOR LOVE The elaborately handcrafted collar is softly padded 30mm wide and 55cm long. Perfect for medium dogs size L adjustable 40 - 48cm.

SAFETY WILL BE WRITTEN Monkimau collars are made of genuine leather and have a sturdy closure.