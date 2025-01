犬 首輪 |Gold Dog Collar 19mm Thick Dog Neck Set Gold Anti Bite Stainless Stee【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Quality assurance: The smooth surface of the 19mm thick high-quality stainless steel golden chain dog collar is safer and more reassuring to use, and it is not easy to rust and maintain its luster. It can be used for many years.

Size: The dogs gold chain dog collar comes in a wide range of sizes and can be selected according to your pets body shape. Please note: please use a measuring tool to measure the position of the dogs neck and increase it by approximately 1 to 2 inches.

? Anti chewing dog collar: Our metal dog collar is made of stainless steel material, which is very sturdy and healthy. Compared to plastic or nylon collars on the market, stainless steel dog collars are safer, not only cool, but also very chewy.

Usage: This is a very good gift, you can give it to your pet on their birthday and クリスマス. When choosing a golden chain dog collar as a gift for your pet, it can enhance your interaction. As a high-quality dog walking accessory, the dog chain you wear when taking your pet out for a walk will attract attention and be very shiny.

You dont need to buy extra bells or tags: Considering the requirements of many dog owners, we have chosen a cute dollar and cross shaped tag collar. We hope all dogs are safe and never get lost