FLITI バードバスディサーヒーター アウトドア 冬用【コストコ お買い得】

? Bird Bath Deicer This is the latest automatic bird bath deicer in 2022， it can keep the water in the bird bath from freezing. Compared with the old generation， it has made a great improvement. The heat conduction grooves are added between the heating wires， to produce even heating on all parts， so it can get a longer service life. br ? No Scale Compared with other similar products， this bird bath deicer has a special coating (food grade) on its surface， it will not rust， also not produce scale and stains after long-term use， ensuring that it can provide clean water for birds for a long time. br ? Intelligent Thermostatic System When the temperature is lower than 25 ， it will start to heat and dissolve the ice the heating will stop automatically when the temperature of the water is higher than 25 . br ? Widely Used In addition to birds， it is also for desktop fountains， small containers， cat drinking fountains， dog drinking bowls， or other pet drinking fountains. br ? Easy To Use Put it in the bird bath， power on， it will work automatically. All the winter， the birds， squirrels， or other cute animals in your yard will no longer suffer from thirst because of lack of water.