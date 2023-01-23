『FLITI バードバスディサーヒーター アウトドア 冬用【コストコ お買い得】』はヤフオクでから04月11日 19時 10分に出品され04月11日 19時 10分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,176円に設定されています。現在477件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。佐賀県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|FLITI バードバスディサーヒーター アウトドア 冬用
|ブランド名
|FLITI
|商品コメント
|? Bird Bath Deicer This is the latest automatic bird bath deicer in 2022， it can keep the water in the bird bath from freezing. Compared with the old generation， it has made a great improvement. The heat conduction grooves are added between the heating wires， to produce even heating on all parts， so it can get a longer service life. br ? No Scale Compared with other similar products， this bird bath deicer has a special coating (food grade) on its surface， it will not rust， also not produce scale and stains after long-term use， ensuring that it can provide clean water for birds for a long time. br ? Intelligent Thermostatic System When the temperature is lower than 25 ， it will start to heat and dissolve the ice the heating will stop automatically when the temperature of the water is higher than 25 . br ? Widely Used In addition to birds， it is also for desktop fountains， small containers， cat drinking fountains， dog drinking bowls， or other pet drinking fountains. br ? Easy To Use Put it in the bird bath， power on， it will work automatically. All the winter， the birds， squirrels， or other cute animals in your yard will no longer suffer from thirst because of lack of water.
税関にて開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000037038044267
フィールドトゥーサミット(Field to Summit) オフロードキャリー OF-B17DAM
¥ 7981
フィールドトゥーサミット(Field to Summit) オフロードキャリー OF-B17DAM
¥ 7974
バードキャリー アメリカプレビューペットPrevuePet ソフトケースバードトラベルキャリア Mサイズ
¥ 7970
COGOWAI 鳥用 インコ キャリー リュック 通気 耐久性 軽量 携帯便利 移動用 止まり木/おもちゃ/水と餌入れ付き
¥ 7948
ペット用キャリー サイクリングリュックキャリー モカ 83R006
¥ 7910
ペット用キャリー サイクリングリュックキャリー グレー 83R006
¥ 7910
ペット用キャリー サイクリングリュックキャリー グレー 83R006
¥ 7910
napnapベビーキャリー COMPACT (グレー)
¥ 7904
Colorday軽量 鳥用キャリーバッグ、鳥用トラベルケージ
¥ 7901
Midwest Homes for Pets Spree Travel Carrier， 19-Inch， Blue by MidWest Homes
¥ 7896
grunge(グランジ) キャリー 輪行袋 ブラック
¥ 7861
鳥キャリー 鳥 キャリーケージ 小動物用 持ち運び 旅行 インコ 移動用 キャリーバッグ 鳥かご お散歩ケージ お出かけ バードキャリア 鳥の巣 外出 通院 移動
¥ 7819
Gtongoko シェパードフック 92インチ 鳥餌やり用 直径5/8インチ 5プロングベース 調節可能なシェパードフック 庭園 植物のバスケット ハロウィンランタン ウェデ
¥ 8190
Alpine Corporation 28 Tall Outdoor Birdbath with Scrollwork Decoration Yard Statue， Green
¥ 8190
ユリの家ぶら下げカラフルなモザイクガラスの鳥風呂ボウル - 11直径。（ブルー）
¥ 8120
More Birds Squirrel-X フィーダー パーチ付き ヒマワリ/ミックスシード用 4つの給餌ポート 容量6ポンド グリーン
¥ 8050
メーカー特典あり リカちゃん わんにゃんレントゲン リカちゃん動物病院 ペットセット付
¥ 8045
鳥のエサ用ニッパー 2個セット 鳥 フードホルダー 鳥かご ニッパー エサホルダー 食器 ペット用品鳥の食器フードホルダー 簡単装着フードホルダー
¥ 8043
落札価格8176円
477 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！