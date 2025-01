McFarlane マクファーレン Toys ー DC Gaming BuildーA 7IN Figures WV1 ー Arkham City ー【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Incredibly detailed 7” scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Arkham City Buildーa line will assemble Solomon Grundy

Batman is featured in his outfit from the Video Game Batman: Arkham City

Batman comes with a bat claw, Solomon Grundy buildーa figure legs and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back