SIBERIAN Original Genuine Glass Pilot Aviator Ultra Clear Clarity Unisex UV【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

?FRAME: Stainless Steel. Sturdy. Durable. Resistant Breaking.

?LENSES: Genuine Glass. The Best Optical Clarity. Anti-scratch. Protects against abrasions

UV Coating: Filters out two types of ultraviolet rays: A and B

Concave Layers of Coating: Protect the eyes from the glare of lights.

?STYLE: Timeless Classic Pilot. Comfortable Craftsmanship

?ACCESSORIES: Premium Quality Pair of Sunglasses, Microfiber Cloth, Secure Hard Case, Elegant Exclusively Designed Packaging