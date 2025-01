FELRES Men Sport Polarized Sunglasses Outdoor Driving Fishing Square Glasse【2024年最新】

商品コメント

DIMENSION Lens Width 70mm2.76 inches; Lens Height 46mm1.82 inches; Temple Length 140mm5.79 inches; Nose Bridge 18mm0.71 inches; Frame Length 146mm5.75 inches

HD POLARIZED LENS FELRES unisex polarized sunglasses reduce glare reflected off of roads bodies of water snow and other horizontal surfaces. Restore true color eliminate reflected light and scattered light and protect eyes perfectly.

100% UV PROTECTION To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays our polarized sunglasses lenses are coated with 100% UV400 protection.

PERFECT DETAILS These FELRES vintage sunglasses is made from high quality pc frame composite UV400 lens integral nose pads reinforced metal hinges all the details make it more comfortable and durable.

SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE All customers enjoy our 30 Day Money Back Guarantee.Customers can return and get refunded in case the purchasing is not satisfactory for any reason.You have no risk to try.