Water Sport Sunglasses Floating Polarized Padded Convertible with Strap for【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

Water Sport Sunglasses Floating Polarized Padded Convertible with Strap for
|Water Sport Sunglasses Floating Polarized Padded Convertible with Strap for Extreme Sports Jet Ski Goggles UV Protection
| POLARIZED SUNGLASSES Platinum Suns polarized water glasses enhance vision on the water. They block glare with advanced technology. Theyre sport sunglasses for men and women who want the benefits of goggles combined with the utility of polarized sunglasses. Since you can see rocks reefs and fish beneath the surface they rank among the best mens polarized sunglasses for fishing and kitesurfing. They float and include a strap so theyre perfect AntiFog sports sunglasses for on the water.
?WATERSPORTS SUNGLASSES Inherent buoyancy ensures you never lose your water goggles. They float! With an included flotation attachment thats like a little buoy theyre easier to find in rough water. REMOVABLE PADDING doesnt absorbe water. These sports glasses are comfy to strap on for watersports & highimpact cardio like running cycling biking. Soft foam allows a great seal around the face & makes them great for Motorcycle riding. The padding detaches & they become regular sunglasses.
UV400 FILTER Get maximum protection from the sun while on the water with these sport sunglasses. Large polarized lenses expand your field of view. These sports glasses make great protective eyewear for long days in the sun. EXTREME SPORTS STRAP The included sports strap is adjustable. Versatile and durable they become amphibious water glasses. Switch the strap out for regular temple pieces that grip lightly. Attach Platinum Suns longer silicone strap for a third sporty setup.
ADJUSTABLE TEMPLE PIECES Temple pieces have a moveable connection to the frame. Angle the sunglasses vertically for a sturdy tilt upward or downward. LIGHTWEIGHT DURABLE FRAME Curved sporty temple pieces give an ergonomic fit. Small rubber grips near the ears provide traction without the strap but do not agitate like on some sports glasses. Theyre great water glasses when looking down for fishing or boarding. They also make great running and cycling glasses for men and women.
ADJUSTABLE NOSE PIECE The nose piece adjusts to fit your nose. Its soft but grips enough to secure these extreme sports sunglasses. STAINLESS STEEL SCREWS Highquality stainless steel screws withstand harsh elements. With natural flotation an included buoy and antirust durability theyre perfect water glasses. INCLUDED POUCH A carrying pouch compliments of Platinum Sun Elite Sportswear protects your polarized sunglasses until you get back outside for a good time.
0850023981158
YS0000045636530675
