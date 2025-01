ONeill POHNPEI 2.0 Polarized Sunglasses Matte Black【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

ONeill POHNPEI The stylish and classic teardrop aviator. It’s always summer on the inside.

Frame is made from highquality stainless steel and Monel material.

Polarized lenses provide 100% UVA and UVB protection and are suitable for prescription glazing.

Impact resistance polycarbonate lenses feature a hydrophobic coating that repels water droplets including dirt salt and oils in that water and an antireflective coating that improves optical clarity by eliminating reflections from the back of the lens.

Each pair of ONeill POHNPEI Sunglasses comes with a microfiber carrying pouch.