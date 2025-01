LOVEVOOK Laptop Backpack for Women，Laptop Bag for Women 15.6 inch，Waterproo【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

?Large Backpack Purse for Women? ? Dimension-12”L 17”H 7.5”D, Weight: 1.7lb. The stylish LOVEVOOK laptop backpack for women has 4 compartments: 1 main compartment, 1 separate 15.6 inch laptop compartment and 2 front compartments, provide super large capacity for your computer, A4 folder, books, clothes, school supplies and travel essentials.

?Durable Backpack for School College? ? Made of high-quality polyester, thick shoulder straps, strong handles, no-slip zippers and specially reinforced seams, this laptop backpack women is made of durable, water resistant Nylon fabric with polyester lining, ensures long lasting usage. HEAVY DUTY & DURABLE.

?Travel Backpack with USB Charging Port? ? Our LOVEVOOK laptop bag for women is equipped with a built-in USB charging port, easy to charge your phone when on-the-go (Not includes the power bank).

?Perfect Carry on Backpack for All Occasions? ? This backpack with laptop compartment has been professional and well made for work, business, travel, commuting, college, high school girls, teacher, student, bookbag, nurse, daily use. Practical gifts for all people you care about. It’s the best choice as gifts for men and women on Teachers Day, Valentines Day, Mother’s Day, Christmas Day and any another festival.

?No-Risk-Purchase & Quality warranty? ? We LOVEVOOK backpacks provide a 12-hour customer service, 30-day no-reason return and 3-year warranty policy.