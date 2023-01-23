Urbanx Street Buds Plus True Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for BLU G90 Pro W【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Exactly what you want to hear. UrbanX Street Buds Plus are the perfect fitting earbuds to isolate you from distracting noises so you can stay focused on what you want. And if you’d like to filter in some of the outside world to be more intune with your surroundings you can. Hear flight announcements oncoming traffic or your order number while still enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast.

22 hours of serious sound. Get up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge then pop your Galaxy Buds+ in the wireless charging case and get nearly 11 more. Forgot to charge them the night before No worries. 3 minutes of charging gives you one hour of play time so you have enough juice for your commute or workout.

Your voice loud and clear. Ensure you’re heard clearly. A dedicated internal and two external microphones pick up your voice and isolate it from outside noises. When you’re on a call your voice comes through richly and confidently even in noisy locations.

Android & iOS compatible.

Compatible with all versions of this Phone Model.