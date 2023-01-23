『Urbanx Street Buds Plus True Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for BLU G90 Pro W【2025年の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから04月03日 06時 45分に出品され04月03日 06時 45分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,176円に設定されています。現在934件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。静岡県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|Urbanx Street Buds Plus True Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for BLU G90 Pro Wireless Earbuds w/Noise Isolation Purple US Version with Warranty
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| Exactly what you want to hear. UrbanX Street Buds Plus are the perfect fitting earbuds to isolate you from distracting noises so you can stay focused on what you want. And if you’d like to filter in some of the outside world to be more intune with your surroundings you can. Hear flight announcements oncoming traffic or your order number while still enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast.
22 hours of serious sound. Get up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge then pop your Galaxy Buds+ in the wireless charging case and get nearly 11 more. Forgot to charge them the night before No worries. 3 minutes of charging gives you one hour of play time so you have enough juice for your commute or workout.
Your voice loud and clear. Ensure you’re heard clearly. A dedicated internal and two external microphones pick up your voice and isolate it from outside noises. When you’re on a call your voice comes through richly and confidently even in noisy locations.
Android & iOS compatible.
Compatible with all versions of this Phone Model.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0705914445847
商品コード
YS0000045637042334
havit RGB ゲーミングヘッドホンスタンド デスクデュアルヘッドセットハンガーベース 携帯電話ホルダー&USBポート2個付き デスクトップPCゲ
¥ 8176
Volkano TWS Wireless Sports Earbuds and Charging Case Easter Basket Stuffer
¥ 8176
1MORE 有線 イヤホン ハイレゾ音源対応 トリプルドライバー Hi-Res ステレオ Hi-Fiサウンド ビジュアルグランプリ(VGP) ノイズ遮
¥ 8176
Yodonami 交換ヘッドホンケーブル MDR-Z1R MDR-Z7 AH-D600 AH-D7100 AH-D7200ヘッドフォン NW
¥ 8176
国内正規品LEAR インイヤーイヤホン LUF-Skyline JP LE420655
¥ 8175
耳モニター用TRN-VXハイブリッドデュアルドライバー、1DD + 6BA HDステレオサウンドスポーツイヤフォン/イヤホン/ヘッドフォン、
¥ 8175
AIYIMA DAC-A5pro ヘッドフォンアンプ オーディオDAC デコーダー 光/同軸/USB デジタル-アナログコンバーター 24B
¥ 8175
AIYIMA DAC-A5 PROヘッドフォンアンプ 24BIT 192KHz HIFI USB DACデコーダーオーディオインターフェース
¥ 8175
オウルテック Bluetooth ワイヤレスイヤホン 最大8時間 aptX AAC対応 レッド OWL-BTEP12-RE
¥ 8175
VGP2023金賞 Edifier W820NB Plus LDAC対応 ワイヤレス ノイズキャンセリング ヘッドホン Bluetooth
¥ 8175
Edifier W820NB Plus LDAC対応 ワイヤレス ノイズキャンセリング ヘッドホン Bluetooth 5.2 有線/無線
¥ 8175
Bluetooth ヘッドフォン Hmusic 密閉型 ヘッドフォン Bluetooth 5.1有線接続 32時間再生柔軟なプロテインレザー
¥ 8175
TOPPING D10s USB DAC HiFi ES9038Q2M搭載 DSD256 PCM384kHz ハイレゾ対応 低歪み Hi-R
¥ 8175
内蔵8Gメモリ 骨伝導 イヤホン bluetooth スポーツヘッドフォン ワイヤレスイヤホン スポーツ防水ヘッドフォン 完全ワイヤレスイヤ
¥ 8175
1MORE 有線 イヤホン ハイレゾ音源対応 トリプルドライバー Hi-Res ステレオ Hi-Fiサウンド ビジュアルグランプリ(VGP)
¥ 8175
内蔵8Gメモリ 骨伝導 イヤホン bluetooth スポーツヘッドフォン ワイヤレスイヤホン スポーツ防水ヘッドフォン 完全ワイヤレスイヤ
¥ 8175
OPPO Enco Free2 ホワイト ワイヤレス イヤホンDynaudioコラボ ノイズキャンセリング パーソナライズ マルチ接続 最大
¥ 8174
Reバース DJ/001B-009SP 天上天下唯我独尊 むに (SP スペシャル) ブースターパック D4DJ
¥ 8174
落札価格8176円
934 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！