オーディオ ケーブル |FIBBR 6.35mm to 6.35mm Stereo Audio Cable 15ft-2 Pack， Straight【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

【High-End Material】The interface is made of Chrome plated copper, stable transmission, and will not oxidize. Anti-bending tail design, spring kink protection, breaking test 10000+. Double-layer nylon braided cable is durable and long life, ensuring the audio cable minimizes any damage from dropping, pulling, bending, twisting.

【Hi-Fi Sound Quality】Constructed with high-purity oxygen-free copper conductor, carbon fiber shield, and chrome-plated copper connectors for double noise reduction to minimize signal interference. You can easily connect an electric guitar, bass, or keyboard to an amplifier or any audio equipment that supports mono or stereo signals.

【Highly Compatible】FIBBR professional premium quality 6.35mm jack 1/4" TS instrument lead cable, suitable for the audio connection between 6.35mm audio equipment. Compatible with instruments such as Guitar, microphone, synths, keyboards, electric guitar, bass, keyboards, electronic drum, pedal effects, amplifier, audio mixer, speaker, studio harmonizers, and other professional audio equipment with 1/4 inch input.

【Perfect Sound Effects】The nylon braided 6.35mm guitar jack instrument lead speaker cable with low noise resistance, can offer the superior sound experience to you, allowing you to enjoy louder and more clear music on high-end audio output devices.

【Intimate Customer Service】Every product is thoroughly tested before being sold. We offer an 18-month manufacturers guarantee and lifelong friendly service support. You deserve to have this 6.35mm stereo audio cable, click the yellow button to shop without risk "Buy Now".