シャーロット ティルブリー イージーアイパレット(6x Eyeshadow) - # Charlotte Darling 5.4g【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品情報

Easy Eye Palette (6x Eyeshadow) - # Charlotte Darling: 3x Eyeshadow 0.9g/0.031oz - Day Eye (#1 Prime, #2 Enhance, #3 Smoke) 3x Eyeshadow 0.9g/0.031oz - Date Eye (#1 Prime, #2 Enhance, #3 Smoke) A universally flattering eyeshadow palette inspired by Bohemian beauties Features six Charlotte’s favourite shades from the Stars-In-Your-Eyes palette Made with a powder coating technology to coat pigments with a mix of silicones & emollient oils Infused with Diamond Powder to create a jewel-like light & clarity for eyes The matte shades feel soft & cushiony & can be used dry to optimise blendability or wet for a cream-like texture The metallic shades that are silky to the touch transform from a powder into a liquid cream on the skin Achieves a variety of sunset-inspired eye glow looks Cruelty-free