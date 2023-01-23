『ユリウスケーナイン IDCパワーハーネス アクアマリン 4【お歳暮】』はヤフオクでから03月25日 10時 35分に出品され03月25日 10時 35分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,133円に設定されています。現在338件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。宮城県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
【商品名】
ユリウスケーナイン IDCパワーハーネス アクアマリン 4
【商品説明】
・サイズ=胸回り:96~138 cm、犬の体重:70~90 kg その他のJulius-K9製品をお探しの方は弊社ストアフロントをご覧ください。
・付け替え可能な面ファスナー式ラベル:犬の性格や気分を表したり、役立つ情報をハーネス上に表示したりするラベルを無数のバリエーションの中からお選びいただけます。
・忙しい毎日にぴったりの瞬間装着:あわただしい毎日をスムーズに送れるよう、本製品はほんのひと動作で取り付けることができます。
・最高の素材による頑丈構造:ハーネスの上部に取り付けられたハンドルにより、自信をもって犬をコントロールすることが可能になります。破砕防止加工を施したバックルと、最上級の使用素材が信頼性と耐久性をお約束します。反射部分が良好な視認性を確保、最高級の裏地が快適
【サイズ】
高さ : 5.50 cm
横幅 : 24.50 cm
奥行 : 36.00 cm
重量 : 440.0 g
※梱包時のサイズとなります。商品自体のサイズではございませんのでご注意ください。
落札価格8133円
338 入札履歴
終了
