Montessori Toys for 1 2 3 Year Old DaDaworld Baby Sensory Toys for 並行輸入【コストコ お買い得】

商品情報

Swan Shaped・Bule

・・Style:Swan Shaped

・??Adorable Swan Shaped Montessori ToysOur new design swan shape pull string toy with six ropes in different shapes and colors. pop down and up movable sides pushable side. Good for baby exercise color congination and hearing by pushing pressing pulling pinching and shaking. Novelty swan shape baby will love it!

・??Multiple Play Methods Sensory ToysThis montessori toys when the rope is pulled it will vibrate and make different sounds. Pull up