Sensationnel INSTANT Updown halfwig Pony - Instant Weave Up and Down 4 styl【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Sensationnel Instant Up and down IUD brandbrInstant weave up & down pony updo offers a unique 4 style in 1 solution with a half wig and pony tail drawstring in one single pack.brEasy to change style at any time with 4 different simple styling options to choose from EZ DIY halfwig and pony up do hair stylesbrIncludes half wig and pony tail drawstring that can be worn together or separately in any way preferredbrInstant UD is made with high heat able synthetic fiber