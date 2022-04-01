『Fishing Advent Calendar 2023 Adult Men Teen Boys， 24 Day Fishing Lure Count【新年の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月05日 05時 04分に出品され03月05日 05時 04分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,106円に設定されています。現在527件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。山梨県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Fishing Advent Calendar 2023 Adult Men Teen Boys， 24 Day Fishing Lure Countdown Calendar with Spoons Minnow Popper Crankbait VIB Xmas Fishing Gift for Father Granpa Brother Boyfriend
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| Launch the Festive Season with Fishing Advent Calendar 2023: Amp up the holiday cheer for the angler in your life with the Fishing Lovers Christmas Advent Calendar Gift Set. This premier fishing lure advent calendar is laden with 24 unique lures， including Popper， VIB， Minnow and soft lure， making each countdown day a celebration of the sport.
Tailored for Every Water Type ? Advent Calendar 2023 for Adult Men: Within each compartment of our fishing advent calendar 2023 lies a treasure trove of 6 spoon lures， 9 soft lures， and 9 hard lures， assuring readiness for any fishing environment. This is the go-to advent calendar 2023 for adult men who enjoy the thrill of fishing in diverse waters， from tranquil lakes to the vast ocean.
Designed for the Catch ? Christmas Gifts for Teen Boys and Men: Our meticulously selected lures， featuring realistic 3D eyes and textured bodies armed with sharp， barbed hooks， cater to both freshwater and saltwater anglers. This collection is not just a gift， its a premium toolkit for any fisherman looking to snag the big one， making it one of the best Christmas gifts for teen boys and men passionate about angling.
Unboxing Excitement ? A Fishing Lover’s Dream: Gift the spirit of ‘Merry Fishmas’ with a fishing lure advent calendar that brings daily joy to your loved ones. Ideal for brothers， dads， husbands， boyfriends， uncles， and sons， this gift set is designed to delight anglers of all levels， enhancing the festive season with a splash of fishing adventure.
Explore More Holiday Surprises - Advent Calendars Designed for Everyone: Our Fish Advent Calendar is the holiday countdown treasure for every fishing enthusiast， and its just one of the highlights in our store. We offer a unique range of advent calendars for various interests and age groups. Whether its for family members seeking the perfect Christmas gift or friends looking to add more joy to their lives， our shop can meet your needs.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047440637245
落札価格8106円
527 入札履歴
終了
