HUSAN Great Gift Toy for Kids Code Electronic Piggy Banks Mini ATM Electron【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Product Specifications: Packing Size: 14.3x15x20.3cm (5.63x5.9x7.99 inch); Packing Weight: 640g (1.41lb); Capacity: Store 600 pieces of coins or 100 pieces of paper money; Batteries: 3 pieces of AA batteries (not included).

Safety Material: Made of 100% safe ABS plastic and electronic components. The body is made of environmentally friendly antiーfall material, which is strong and antiーfall, greatly extending the service life. The Best Gift for kids, children, boys and girls.

The Function of The Piggy Bank: It is protected with a 4ーdigit password. The initial password is "0000". You can change it to any 4ーdigit password. Keep your little secret to yourself, lock them in this safe.

Two Saving Way: You can store coins and bills at the same time. The coin entrance is directly above. The bills entrance located directly in front will automatically roll the bills into the safe.

What You Get: 1 x Piggy Bank, 1 x Use Manual. 24 x 7 email support.