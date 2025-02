Bluey ー Grannies: Bluey & Bingo 2.5 Figures ー 2 Pack【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Recreate some of the most memorable moments from the Bluey TV show in your own home with the Bluey figure 2ーpack

Turn Bluey and Bingo into the Grannies, Janet and Rita, with their blankets

Both Bluey and Bingo figurines have moveable parts. They are poseable at the body and arms.

This pack includes 2 removable blankets and a pair of glasses for dress up fun

There are so many of Blueys family and friends Collect them all

Discover the world of Bluey Playsets and Accessories and make your own Bluey Adventures