Thomas & Friends トーマス Motorized Toy Train with BatteryーPowered Thomas Engin【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

Create exciting Thomas & Friends トーマス adventures with this batteryーpowered, motorized toy train

Push the switch on top of the engine to send Thomas, Annie and Clarabel racing along on a fun journey

This motorized toy train is compatible with all TrackMaster tracks (Track sets sold separately.)

Comes with plastic connectors to attach other pushーalong or motorized TrackMaster engines, vehicles, cargo cars or tenders (Each sold separately and subject to availability.)

For preschool conductors ages 3 years and older