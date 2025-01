SHRAPHY Magic Forest Tapestry 93x71 Inches Fantasy Fairy Forest Landscape B【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

MaterialThis tapestry made of soft polyester.Highquality durableEnvironmentally friendly soft and skinfriendlywrinkle resistant.Best for your home decoration.

SizeThe tapestry size is 93 inches wide by 71 inches tall.Easy to hang and store. Computer HD laser printing pattern lively vivid clear.

Washing instructionsThe tapestry is machine washable and easy to clean. Do not bleach. Wash your hands gently in cold water and dry them only in the shade. Machine wash in cold water with a gentle cycle.

Extensive Uses It can be used indoor and outdoor indoor such as wall art bed cover tapestry ceiling decoration table cloth sofa cover etc; Outdoor like beach blanket picnic blanket beach towel etc.

Customized serviceWe can offer free customized service we can customize the styles and sizes tapestry. If you need customized items please feel free to contact us.