★送料・関税無料★Feather Hair Extensions， 100% Real Rooster Feathers， Long Pink， Pu【2024年最新】

商品コメント

GORGEOUS REAL FEATHERS: 12 Loose Feather Hair Extensions in Turquoise, Pink and Purple

EVERYTHING YOU NEED: Includes pliers, loop tool and beads

BEAUTIFUL COLORS AND LENGTHS: 100% Real Rooster Feathers, 8-11" in length (20-28cm)

TONS OF STYLING OPTIONS: Can be washed, styled, flat ironed, and curled with your natural hair

PREMIUM QUALITY: Salon-grade Feathers; Will last for months with proper care