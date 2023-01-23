『Dog Shoes for Small Dogs， Medium Dog Boots & Paw Protectors for Hot Pavemen【お歳暮】』はヤフオクでから03月15日 17時 05分に出品され03月15日 17時 05分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,106円に設定されています。現在335件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。愛媛県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Dog Shoes for Small Dogs， Medium Dog Boots & Paw Protectors for Hot Pavement， Reflective Waterproof Dog Shoes， Outdoor Walking Dog Booties Indoor Hardfloors Anti Slip Sole Boots 4Pcs Black Size 4
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| Size 4(3.5"x 2.6") (L*W) for 32-43 lbs. Great for Japanese Akita; Collie; American Cooker Spaniel; French Bulldog etc.Please mainly refer to the width， length can be used as an additional reference. Please choose the right size for your puppy referring to the picture size chart.
High-quality fabric-- Wear-resistant for dog boots， high-grade space leather + nylon reflective strip + reflective square webbing + rubber outsole， dog boots are dirt-resistant， soft and hand-washable， stylish and durable. Dog boots have durable soles and tough non-slip soles provide stability and traction， helping dogs have mobility and stability on tiles and sand.
Comfortable--The soft and breathable claws allow the boots to be used indoors or outdoors， dry， wet， cold and hot. Prevent sharp thorns and hot road from hurting the claws. Effectively protect dog paws from heat， stones， glass， etc. It protects fragile paws from snow， ice， and salt in winter.
Reflective and adjustable lace-up dog shoes--Easy to put on and take off， the dog shoes are firmly fixed by 2 straps， the straps are long and adjustable to prevent sliding and provide customized tightness to ensure safe closing， and are equipped with Reflective box belts improve visibility at night and ensure the safety of pets. After putting on dog boots， please try to tighten the straps as much as possible. This can effectively prevent dog boots from falling off the dogs paws.
Help Your Pet Become A Charming Superstar--We hope that our dog beach shoes can provide support for every pet who needs it， so that they can enjoy life without pain. Pets make us happy and joy and we hope that pet world can be simple， innocent， cute， and loyal
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
7780787684503
商品コード
YS0000047439317539
小型犬， 大型犬 対応 ドッグ レインコート マントタイプ (LL， グリーン)
¥ 8099
With(ウィズ) ウインドブレーカー モダンエスニック その他 犬 3L
¥ 8099
（まとめ）ジーンズ風パンツ 3S 18枚 （ペット用品）〔×8セット〕
¥ 8099
犬フード付きレインコートスリッカー、通気性防水4本足レインコート軽量防水服レインジャケット大中小犬用 Orange L-M 並行輸入
¥ 8097
フルッタ (Hurtta) Life Savior コーラルピンク XS サイズ
¥ 8093
正規輸入品 Hurtta社製 フルッタ ドッグウェア スラッシュコンバットスーツ 背面丈40cm グレー×イエロー
¥ 8093
正規輸入品 Hurtta社製 フルッタ ドッグウェア スラッシュコンバットスーツ 背面丈35cm グレー×イエロー
¥ 8093
ファンタジーワールド LOS ANGELES ANGELS レッド 犬 XL サイズ
¥ 8092
ペットレインコート 犬の服 犬服 雨服 雨具 パーカー フード付き 四足 小中型犬用 雨の日 防水 雨具 お散歩 梅雨対策
¥ 8091
ペットレインコート 犬の服 犬服 雨服 雨具 パーカー フード付き 四足 小中型犬用 雨の日 防水 雨具 お散歩 梅雨対策
¥ 8091
EZYDOG(イージードッグ) 正規代理店品 ロングスリーブドッグラッシュガード犬用ラッシュガード レッド XXL サイズ
¥ 8091
EZYDOG(イージードッグ) 正規代理店品 ロングスリーブドッグラッシュガード犬用ラッシュガード ブルー 2XL
¥ 8091
犬の服 秋 冬 新作 PINKAHOLIC ピンカホリック EVELYN ピンク ジャケット アウター
¥ 8089
犬の服 秋 冬 新作 PINKAHOLIC ピンカホリック EVELYN アクア ジャケット アウター
¥ 8089
Sychien Dog Pink Shirts for Small Puppy Chihuahua Blank Plain Pink Dogs Shirt for Cats XS Pink Rose
¥ 8088
K＆Hペットクリーンフローペットボウル、リザーバーベージュ/11.5x9x10.5
¥ 8086
K＆Hペットクリーンフローペットボウル、リザーバーベージュ/11.5x9x10.5
¥ 8086
GEORGE｜ジョージ STICK WAVE 4leg / アウトラスト 1-2号
¥ 8085
落札価格8106円
335 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！