OneTigris Tactical Dog Harness Vest with Handle Dog Harness for Large Mediu【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Upgraded Version with Different Sizing Please Reference to The Sizing Chart Durable Material & Soft Padded Made with our high quality 1000D nylon and well padded in all pressure areas for a comfortable fit

Easy Adjustable Dog Harness Top handle for traffic control 4 quick release buckles for easy put on and off while providing extra security; With one top handle for your dog’s lead & control and one Vring on the front for dog leash attachment

MOLLE System & Military Style Each side features two MOLLE straps as well as hoop & loop strips panel to easily attach molle pouches or ID panels; OneTigris harness is not designed to bear heavy weights and we advise against relying solely on the grab handle to carry your dog

Hook and Loop Panels for Attach Morale Patch One full length strip of 9long 2 wide heavy duty loop panel on the top for ID badgesSince the size is manually measured manually there may be an error of 1 inch; One 3.5long 2 wide loop panel on the neck strap

Available in 5 colors & 5 size; Perfect for any occasions such like dog hiking daily walking or training etc. Measure around your dogs neck and chest to get the right fit Measurement chart reference to the picture