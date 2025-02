Discovery Kids RC Triceratops， LED Infrared Remote Control Dinosaur， Built-【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

? BLAST TO THE PREHISTORIC PAST with the Discovery Kids RC Triceratops Figure! This 9-inch dinosaur toy brings this majestic Cretaceous period creature back to the modern day, complete with life-like features your children will love.

? HAVE A ROARING GOOD TIME: Did you know that the name triceratops literally means “three-horned face” in Greek? This little remote-control figure brings the dinosaur’s lifelike features right in front of your child’s eyes with its hard pebbled skin, articulated movements, and even light-up eyes! A built-in speaker comes embedded with digital sound effects so your child can make the dinosaur unleash ferocious roars with the touch of a button!

? TWO-WAY STEERING AND AUTO-MODE: Make the triceratops move and roar with the LED infrared remote control! Featuring a fun fossil design, the controller lets you maneuver the RC triceratops forwards and backwards. When youre done driving, hold down both buttons on the remote to enable Auto Mode and watch the triceratops roam around as it pleases.

? MAKE THEIR IMAGINATIONS SOAR while playing with the RC Triceratops with your child! Children will love controlling the dinosaur all over the home as well as making it a loyal guardian for their bedrooms!

? BATTERY-OPERATED: The Discovery Kids RC Triceratops Figure requires 5 "AAA" batteries (not included), making it easy to bring around the house or on the road!