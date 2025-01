Boysea Inflatable Baby Bathtub with Air Pump， Bathtub Seat with Anti-Slidin【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Comes with FREE AIR PUMP.Thicken 0.3mm Phthalate Free non-toxic soft durable material allows you to bathe babies, toddlers and infants in a safe, padded space. Two bathing stages designed for babies between 6 months and 5 years old, makes bathing safe and fun. br Saddle horn keeps baby from sliding down into tub while bathing and back support offers better experience for infants who cannt sit up. It has its own separate air valve so that inflation is optional and grows with your child offering additional support for baby or when deflated additional room for your growing toddler. br Inflatable portable design makes travel easy. Simply inflate tub with the portable air pump when and where needed, deflate when not in use and fold up compact for on the go. br Convenient drain plug in bottom of bathtub for easy water release. Easy to clean with damp cloth and mild soap. Rinse with warm water. Simply set out to air dry with convenient hook. br In addition to a bathtub for baby, it can be used as a ball pit, sand box, toys pool, fishing game pool, beach and camping. Great for baby travel and baby camping gear.