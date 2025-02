leg0 Friends Mias Wildlife Rescue Toy 41717 with Zebra and Giraffe Safari【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

This cool leg0 Friends animal playset features a wildlife rescue center an ATV car toy 3 safari animal toys and 3 leg0 Friends minidolls!

This leg0 Friends animal rescue toy includes 3 minidoll figures Mia Dr McKenna and Joaquim plus a giraffe toy zebra and a scary scorpion

Kids can jump in the ATV toy car race to rescue animals bring them to the center and use the toy medical kit to examine them for injuries

This leg0 set with safari animal toys includes fun accessories such as a walkietalkie set medical kit binoculars and a satellite dish

Also featured in this leg0 Friends set a tree with toy flowers for the giraffe figure to nibble on a toy Xray thermometer bottle and camera

This leg0 Friends animals playset makes a great birthday present for 7 plus year old girls and boys who love animal toys