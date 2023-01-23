『AOKESI Indoor Basketball Hoop for Room with Electronic Scoreboard - 17 x 1【お歳暮】』はヤフオクでから04月07日 17時 43分に出品され04月07日 17時 43分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,106円に設定されています。現在455件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。山口県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|AOKESI Indoor Basketball Hoop for Room with Electronic Scoreboard - 17" x 12.5" Mini Basketball Hoop Over The Door Basketball Toys Gift for 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Year Old Boys， Men and Adults
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ?Electronic Scoring Basketball Board: Our room bsketball hoop comes with a electronic scoring board， score will be digitally calculated and automatically displayed， 2 scoring modes can be choosed， the voice system will encourage or cheer for the athletes during the shooting. With a spring action “break-away” steel rim， the maximum angle is up to 45 degrees， it will instantly bounce the rim back into place once you make the shot， just like a really pro basketball hoop for room.
?High Quality Door Basketball Hoop: Our 17"x12.5" backboard is made of a high quality clear polycarbonate， which is shatter resistant and robust. The basketball board and brackets come with more thicker protective foam padding than similar basketball hoop and will maximize protection from scratching on mounted surfaces， and most effective in reducing noise.
?Easy To Install and Wide Application: This door mounted mini basketball hoop set can easily hang on any common size door of home and office， or on the yard railing. You can easily install and detach it according to the instructions， saving space and making it easy to store and move， enjoying basketball game anywhere and anytime.
?What The Toy Basketball Hoop Set Includes: This pro mini basketball hoop set comes with a detailed Installation instructions in the package. You will get a steel-rim basket， ball net， backboard， a scoring board， 3 rubber basketballs， an air pump， and complete mounting hardwares like wrench， hoops， screws and screwdriver.
?Perfect Gift for Basketball Fans: Basketball game is a blast to play indoor for toddlers， a good basketball toy can develop their interest in sports and let them say goodbye to video games and TV dramas. A shooting game can also be a great way to relax when working. As bedroom basketball hoop and office basketball hoop， it will be an excellent birthday and Christmas toy gift for kids and adults， especially basketball fans.
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000046036653975
落札価格8106円
455 入札履歴
終了
