Pool Pump Basket Cover & O-Ring Kit Compatible with Splapool Pureline Delux【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Compatible with Splapool Pureline Deluxe Pump Models: Our pool pump basket cover and O-ring kit is compatible with a diverse range of Splapool Pureline Deluxe pump models， including 0.75hp， 1hp， and 1.5hp， and can replace several part numbers， including PO12728CR， 16578， 647252772， 47252772， AC81361， NEP2134， and 72730， 72728， 72729. This versatility makes it a valuable tool for pool maintenance. br Pressure Maintenance Feature: Our pool pump basket cover is designed to ensure optimal pressure inside your pump， averting damage caused by water leaks and to guarantee optimum efficiency of your pool pump. As a result， your pool will remain crystal clear throughout the season. br Superior Quality Materials: Our pool pump lid and O-ring gasket are made from high-quality and durable materials that can endure exposure to harsh elements like water and sunlight. This construction ensures that they last an extended period， offering long-lasting value of use to our customers. br Simple Installation: Installing our replacement pool pump basket cover and O-ring gasket is easy and requires no tools. Simply fit it onto the pump basket， and it will securely lock and protect the pumps basket. br Hassle-Free Warranty: To ensure customer satisfaction， we offer a one-year warranty on our pool pump basket cover and O-ring gasket. If you encounter any issues during this period， we will either replace the product or offer you a hassle-free return， so you can rest assured of your purchase