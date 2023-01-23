『FUZE 2.1ch アンプ内蔵 Bluetooth スピーカー DAS219BT ブラック Bluetooth AUX ダブルウーファー【お歳暮】』はヤフオクでから04月23日 03時 45分に出品され04月23日 03時 45分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,055円に設定されています。現在881件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。千葉県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
【商品名】
FUZE 2.1ch アンプ内蔵 Bluetooth スピーカー DAS219BT ブラック Bluetooth AUX ダブルウーファー
【商品説明】
・S/N比:≧90db
・スピーカーサイズ:2.5インチサテライトスピーカー×2、3インチサブウーファー×2
・スピーカー最大出力:35W
・モデル番号を入力してください これが適合するか確認：
・再生周波数帯:35Hz-18kHz
・音声入力端子:音声(L/R)×1系統
【サイズ】
高さ : 22.80 cm
横幅 : 27.60 cm
奥行 : 36.00 cm
重量 : 3.68 kg
※梱包時のサイズとなります。商品自体のサイズではございませんのでご注意ください。
BOGASING M10 Portable Bluetooth Speaker， IPX7 Waterproof， 15W Loud Sound ＆ Subwoofer， Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Dual Pairing， 24H Playtime， for Outdoor
¥ 8050
Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker， IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Speaker with 24W Loud Stereo Sound， Outdoor Speakers with Bluetooth 5.0， 30H Playtime，66f
¥ 8050
iLive ISBW240BDL ISBW240BDL Bluetooth Indoor and Outdoor Waterproof Speakers with Removable Stakes， 2 Count
¥ 8050
BQ Qun pee，ty oon ght oon Qun Bltooth pee PP ontol D 8GB F h Gift
¥ 8050
Infinity Reference 3022cf 3.5インチ ツーウェイラウドスピーカー (シルバー/ブラック)
¥ 8050
LifeProof AQUAPHONICS AQ9 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Obsidian Sand
¥ 8050
BRAVEN Bridge Bluetooth Speaker and Conferencing Device [12 Hours Playtime] 2600 mAh Power Bank - Black/Black/Black
¥ 8050
808 HEX SL BT Wireles Spkr Blu
¥ 8050
Jabra BIZ 1500 Duo USB Binaural Head-band Black
¥ 8050
43CWR12G グリル
¥ 8050
Dolphin DR-20 Diver Sport Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker w/Waterproof IPX7， Shower， Pool， Beach， Party Loud ＆ Long Lasting Battery(並行輸入品)
¥ 8050
xdobo vibe plus ブルートゥーススピーカー 重低音DSP技術搭載 内蔵マイク Bluetooth デュアルパッシブラジエーター 大音量
¥ 8050
DOSS Bluetooth Speaker， Traveler Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with 20W Stereo Sound and Bold Bass， IPX6 Waterproof， Wireless Pairing， 12H Playtime， 5 Li
¥ 8050
Soundbot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker， Handsfree Portable Speakerphone with Built-in Mic， 6hrs of Playtime， Control（並行輸入品）
¥ 8050
iLive Waterproof Fabric Wireless Speaker， 2.56 x 2.56 x 3.4 Inches， Built-i(並行輸入品)
¥ 8050
KALANDO Wireless Bluetooth Colorful LED Water Speaker with Dancing Fountain Light Show Sound for PC， MP3 Player， Laptops， Smartphone Black
¥ 8050
Disney Mickey Mouse Wireless Charging Pad- Wireless Charging Station Universally Compatible with All Qi Enabled Devices- Mickey Mouse Gift(並行輸入品)
¥ 8050
BOGASING M10 Portable Bluetooth Speaker， IPX7 Waterproof， 15W Loud Sound ＆ Subwoofer， Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Dual Pairing， 24H Playtime， for Outdoor
¥ 8050
落札価格8055円
881 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！