11PCS Prehistoric Sea Creatures Toys， Ancient Cambrian Ocean Animal Figurin【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

Realistic Appearance With exquisite workmanship and perfect details, each ocean animal figurine is lifelike. Great for school project, education purposes, creative play, party favors, cake topper, bath toy, pool toy. Spark childrens imagination and explore the wonderful deep sea creatures.brEducational ToyThrough vivid entertainment and interaction, it is easy and pleasant to help children learn more about the prehistoric ocean animal, stimulate and cultivate childrens understanding of the natural worldbrHigh Quality Safe first our product made of environmental PVC. No tiny removable parts.brPerfect Collection Gift Such cute and different varieties of marine animal figures are worth to be collected, exquisite design and hand paint process, perfect Christmas birthday gift for kids and collectorbrAncient Marine Animal Figurines Set Includes - Anomalocaris, Opabinia, Cameroceras, Cephalaspis, Eurypteroid, Cephalaspis, Ophthalmosaurus, Trilobita, 2 Nautilus, Australia Hornstone