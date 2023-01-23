XICHEN 27 Inch Green Large Simulation Avocado Plush Toy Doll Sleeping Pillo【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Vacuum packaging Because it is a relatively large plush stuffed toy vacuum packaging is used for transportation. Therefore when you open the packaging after receiving the product you need to leave the toy for 1 to 2 days to restore the shape shown in the picture. Or you can pat it hard after unpacking to speed up recovery.

Suitable Size??A 27inch stuffed avocado is Very popular with children. If you give it to your wife or mother This pillow would be perfectbe used as a pillow when camping or appear on the desk to accompany you to study. holiday warm gift。Because it is a plush toy its special fabric elasticity the measured size may have a difference of 35 cm please understand

Cute Fruit Stuffed Doll??Boys & girls of any age will love these cuddly characters for Satisfy their imagination pretend play as nap time companion Even soothing fears of the dark

Highly simulated colors with super cute expressions，It looks like a delicious avocado.This plush toy made of soft cottonWhen you see it at first sight please embrace it immediately to show your love

My name Avocado Fabric/filling fabric fourway stretch down cotton Size Height 27 inches/68 cm full size from the top of the head to the toes