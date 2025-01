Tmacre J8， Active Noise Cancelling， Bluetooth 5.3 Earbuds， TWS True Wireles【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Active Noise Cancelling / Transparency / Normal Modes Switching Supported, 4 Microphones for Talking and environment noise detection, 33~38 dB Depth Reduction by ANC

True Wireless Stereo Earbuds, Upgraded Chip supporting Bluetooth 5.3, 40ms Ultra Low Latency

Immersive Sound Effects, In-ear Design, 13mm Diameter Speaker, Ultra Deep Bass Optimization

Multi-function Touch Control, Inteligent Reconnection, Left or Right Earbud can be Connected Standalone

Charging case, USB Type-C Charging Port, Skin Feeling Texture, Battery Volume Indicator, Anti-fingerprint, 40 Hours Playtime Supported by Charging Case Battery, Metal Hinge with Long Lifetime Spring

Lightweight, 4.0 gram of the earbud, S/M/L Size Ear-tips for More Comfortable Wearing