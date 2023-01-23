『Curious George Party Supplies | Curious George Birthday Party Supplies and【新年の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから05月14日 01時 42分に出品され05月14日 01時 42分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,036円に設定されています。現在467件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。京都府からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|Curious George Party Supplies | Curious George Birthday Party Supplies and Decorations | Serves 16 Guests | With Table Cover， Banner， Plates， Napkins， Cups， Button
| Make George the focus of a fun birthday party your own little monkey will always remember! The Curious George Party Supplies kit contains everything you need for easy， fast setup and takedown. This Curious George Birthday Party Supplies Pack includes more than just disposable dinnerware--it also has festive decorations perfect for tying the room together， and an Its My Birthday! button for the guest of honor.
Total Pieces -- This set includes enough Curious George themed supplies to host a party of 16 guests: 1 table cover， 16 large 9" paper plates， 16 paper cups， 16 paper napkins， and 1 Its My Birthday! button.
Decorations -- The Happy Birthday banner is a fun way to add a little extra pop. Suspend it over the gift table， or use it to give a little extra flash to the seat of honor. The leakproof tablecloth measures 54" x 84"， and should fit most six person dining tables comfortably.
Tableware -- All dishes， napkins and cups are made from high quality heavy duty paper， and can easily hold any kind of food or drink without leaking. Theyre sturdy enough to be used without a table， so guests can mingle as they eat. Larger plates are good for both dining and serving， such as pizza or hot dogs. Smaller plates are ideally sized for snacks， cupcakes， or cake and ice cream.
Also includes an "Its My Birthday" button for the guest of honor.
