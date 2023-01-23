2022 Christmas Advent Calendar for Kids with 24 Different Animals Eggs Hatc【2024年最新】

商品コメント

[ Christmas Advent Calendar 2022 ] This 24 days countdown Christmas advent calendar with toys behind each door. Children can open the door by date to get a surprise gift each day. Enjoy the excitement of countdown to Christmas.

[ 24 Different Hatching Eggs ] The hatching eggs come with 6 colors， and 24 different animals， including Santa Claus， tiger， mermaid， koala and bear， etc. Each egg can hatch different animal， giving bring different surprises to children.

[ Amazing and Surprise Experience ] Hatch and Grow in water， just place in water， it will break and start to hatch， and it will grow up double or triple times in 1-2 days(After hatching， it will grow 2-3 times). Children will be delighted to observe the hatch process， satisfy their curiosity. Note: It takes eight hours to soak in cold water to fully crack.

[ Safety Materials ] The Christmas advent calendar toys are Made of eco-friendly EVA materials， healthy painted on the outside. Meet the US toy standard. Safety test approved. Safe for kids.

[ Wonderful Xmas Gifts ] Specially designed Christmas advent calendar for kids boys and girls， suitable for kids birthday party favors， giveaways， everyday gifts， school prizes， preschool props， teaching aids， and holiday gift bags， parent-child game time.