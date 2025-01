2022 Christmas Advent Calendar for Kids with 24 Different Animals Eggs Hatc【2024年最新】

商品コメント

[ Christmas Advent Calendar 2022 ] This 24 days countdown Christmas advent calendar with toys behind each door. Children can open the door by date to get a surprise gift each day. Enjoy the excitement of countdown to Christmas.

[ 24 Different Hatching Eggs ] The hatching eggs come with 6 colors, and 24 different animals, including Santa Claus, tiger, mermaid, koala and bear, etc. Each egg can hatch different animal, giving bring different surprises to children.

[ Amazing and Surprise Experience ] Hatch and Grow in water, just place in water, it will break and start to hatch, and it will grow up double or triple times in 1-2 days(After hatching, it will grow 2-3 times). Children will be delighted to observe the hatch process, satisfy their curiosity. Note: It takes eight hours to soak in cold water to fully crack.

[ Safety Materials ] The Christmas advent calendar toys are Made of eco-friendly EVA materials, healthy painted on the outside. Meet the US toy standard. Safety test approved. Safe for kids.

[ Wonderful Xmas Gifts ] Specially designed Christmas advent calendar for kids boys and girls, suitable for kids birthday party favors, giveaways, everyday gifts, school prizes, preschool props, teaching aids, and holiday gift bags, parent-child game time.