2022 Christmas Advent Calendar with 24 Animals Building Blocks 24 Days Coun【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

[ Christmas Countdown Advent Calendars ] This advent calendar includes 24 windows correspond to the first 24 days of December. Remove the window according to date and enjoy surprise while you count down the days until Christmas!

[ 24 Different Building Blocks ] Includes 12 zodiac and 12 cute animals(the styles are not repeated). Each building blocks set has a instruction to guide assembly. Come with a variety of colors， including red， gray， yellow， white and green， etc.

[ 12 In 1 Building Stem Toys ] Simply collect each series 12 building blocks can be combined into a super dragon king and an elephant respectively. All the building blocks are realistic and lifelike. It is beneficial to develop childrens intelligence， cultivate hands-on ability， and enhance parent-child relationship. Suitable for preschool props and teaching aids

[ Materials ] All building block toys are made of PVC plastic materials， eco-friendly， carefully processed and polished， no burrs， no fading， child-safe.

[ Christmas Gifts ] Ideal Christmas Advent Calendar gifts toys for kids birthday party favors， giveaways， everyday gifts， school prizes， preschool props， teaching aids， and holiday gift bags. Specially designed for Christmas. Enjoy the parent-child time during holiday.