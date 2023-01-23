LEDAOU Kids School Backpack with Lunch Box for Girls Bookbag School Bag Pre【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Popular Back to School Gift This super cute tie dye unicorn backpack is perfect for girls who want a unicorn presents and pretty much everything unicorn.So why not add this super cute shy unicorn backpack to your girl s list of back to school items br Roomy girls school bag Mermaid Backpack - 15 (H)x11.6 (L)*5. (W)，includes 1 main pocket，one lap top pocket， and 2 side mesh elastic pockets(big enough for water bottle). Easy to fit kids school supplies and other goods for outdoor activities such as 14 Laptop，books， water bottle， pencil，napkins， diapers， snacks...ETC.Recommend for girls up 3 years. br Matching Lunch Bag 10 (L)*7.(H)*4. (W) ，This school backpack for girls comes with a lunch box， which is chlorine-free (kid and food safe)，insulated lining ensures food keeps at its proper temperature，let your girls enjoy fresh food at school. br Considerate kids backpack for girls This durable girls bookbag is made from thick water-resistant polyester outside， the shoulder straps and back are padded，and the chest clip can provide extra support，distribute the weight of the backpack， it helps to avoid pain and gives your girls a comfortable feeling when carrying，and you will never has to worry it s going to fall off her shoulders when your kids in a hurry. br This cute mermaid backpack set for girls will make the sweetest gift for children s birthday， Christmas， and other holidays.，Perfect for your kids when going to the kindergarten， preschool，elementary， zoo， playing at the park ，traveling， and any other outdoor activities all day.