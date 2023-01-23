『LEDAOU Kids School Backpack with Lunch Box for Girls Bookbag School Bag Pre【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月30日 16時 22分に出品され03月30日 16時 22分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,036円に設定されています。現在564件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。山形県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|LEDAOU Kids School Backpack with Lunch Box for Girls Bookbag School Bag Preschool Kindergarten Toddler Backpack (Mermaid A)
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Popular Back to School Gift This super cute tie dye unicorn backpack is perfect for girls who want a unicorn presents and pretty much everything unicorn.So why not add this super cute shy unicorn backpack to your girl s list of back to school items br Roomy girls school bag Mermaid Backpack - 15 (H)x11.6 (L)*5. (W)，includes 1 main pocket，one lap top pocket， and 2 side mesh elastic pockets(big enough for water bottle). Easy to fit kids school supplies and other goods for outdoor activities such as 14 Laptop，books， water bottle， pencil，napkins， diapers， snacks...ETC.Recommend for girls up 3 years. br Matching Lunch Bag 10 (L)*7.(H)*4. (W) ，This school backpack for girls comes with a lunch box， which is chlorine-free (kid and food safe)，insulated lining ensures food keeps at its proper temperature，let your girls enjoy fresh food at school. br Considerate kids backpack for girls This durable girls bookbag is made from thick water-resistant polyester outside， the shoulder straps and back are padded，and the chest clip can provide extra support，distribute the weight of the backpack， it helps to avoid pain and gives your girls a comfortable feeling when carrying，and you will never has to worry it s going to fall off her shoulders when your kids in a hurry. br This cute mermaid backpack set for girls will make the sweetest gift for children s birthday， Christmas， and other holidays.，Perfect for your kids when going to the kindergarten， preschool，elementary， zoo， playing at the park ，traveling， and any other outdoor activities all day.
税関にて開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000037039326793
(コールマン) Coleman リュックサック キッズパック キッズ TREK PACK 6.キャンプマップ
¥ 8036
ZOUNICH おむつバッグ 多機能防水おむつバッグ おむつ交換マット付き， グレー
¥ 8036
幾何学模様バックパック 夜光バックパック ホログラフィック反射バッグ ルミケイバッグ 不透明リュックサック レインボー， 旅行， No.1， One_
¥ 8036
JOYHILL Backpack Cooler， Waterproof Tactical Insulated Backpack， Large Capa
¥ 8036
Baby Diaper Bag Backpack Baby Bag with Changing Station， Large Diaper Bag B
¥ 8036
Baby Diaper Bag Backpack with Changing Station Baby Carrier，Large Main Stor
¥ 8036
レフリック バックパック KNAPSACK OLIVE
¥ 8035
フットマーク 通学用リュック RAKUSACK ラクサック ジュニア 小 小学校低学年向け 身長125cm前後対象 キッズ ラベンダー
¥ 8035
イーストボーイ リュックサック スクールシリーズ 拡張リュックサック レインカバー付き ガールズ EBA43 60 ネイビー
¥ 8035
イーストボーイ エチュード リュック 28L EBA48 パープル 74
¥ 8035
イーストボーイ リュック スクールシリーズ 2ルームリュック30Lレインカバー付き EBA15 ネイビー
¥ 8035
ドイター キッズバックパック ジュニア インク×レイク D3610523-1371 2023年モデル
¥ 8033
STOKKE ストッケ ジェットキッズ クルーバックパック 単品
¥ 8033
STOKKE ストッケ ジェットキッズ クルーバックパック 単品
¥ 8033
イーストボーイ プランタン リュック 30L EBA45 グリーン 50
¥ 8033
レッシグ リュックサック ロールトップ バックパック ガールズ ピンク
¥ 8031
エアウォーク Dパック A1510010 クロ
¥ 8026
サンリオ(SANRIO) ハローキティ リュックサックツイード 141071
¥ 8021
落札価格8036円
564 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！