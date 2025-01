X AUTOHAUX Car Large Capacity Seat Organizer Backseat Multi Pockets Purse S【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Large Capacity Organizer for your love car, 40x26x22cm / 15.75 x10.24 x8.66 (L*W*T), nice to store handbags, purses, napkins, drinks, sunglasses etc. br Convenient for picking up items while driving, won t affect you using armrest box and helps your car more organized and tidy. br Faux leather material, durable and compact, with soft lining design, it can protect your stuff and won t make loud noise during driving. br With sturdy mesh storage part, it will protect small stuff firmly, won t sway easily. br Easy Installation Adjustable straps are appropriate for all types of vehicles, with convenient buckle design, place it on top of the center console and snap the strap on back of the front seat.