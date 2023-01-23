Gotega 2 Pack Waterproof Rubber Vinyl Apron with 2 Pockets， 40 Heavy Duty【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

WITH 2 STORAGE POCKETS- This dish apron comes with 2 large pockets， which are designed for you to storage phone， towels， recipe cards， pens， cutlery and other small objects， suitable for restaurant， kitchen， garden， chemical lab...，convenient to use， you can better and more fully focus on what youre doing.

MULTIPURPOSE APRON- Our waterproof rubber vinyl apron is made of premium elastic fabric， delicately silky and breathable material. It can be used for cooking， dishwashing， pet grooming， painting， serving and so on， comfortable and durable.

LIQUID & OIL & CHEMICAL RESISTANT- This plastic apron is waterproof， oil-proof and chemical resistant. It repels oil and liquid. The waterproof aprons for dishwashing will protect you from dirty jobs， cooking， fishing， garage work， pet grooming， farming， cleaning or gardening， keep kitchen grease， oil spills and food stains away. Enjoy your work and your life more easily.

ONE SIZE FITS ALL- The size of our heavy duty apron is 28 x 40， with an adjustable neck strap and 40 extra long waist ties， this black apron fits small and big builds and everything in between， suitable for both women and men.

EASY TO CLEAN- Just wipe and rinse gently with water or soapy water if there are spots or stains on the waterproof aprons. Vigorously scrubbing or machine washing is not recommended.