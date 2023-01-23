『Gotega 2 Pack Waterproof Rubber Vinyl Apron with 2 Pockets， 40 Heavy Duty【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月13日 14時 56分に出品され03月13日 14時 56分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,036円に設定されています。現在30件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。茨城県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|Gotega 2 Pack Waterproof Rubber Vinyl Apron with 2 Pockets， 40" Heavy Duty Chemical Resistant Lab Apron Butcher Apron Adjustable Bib Apron for Dishwashing Kitchen Cooking Drawing Black
| WITH 2 STORAGE POCKETS- This dish apron comes with 2 large pockets， which are designed for you to storage phone， towels， recipe cards， pens， cutlery and other small objects， suitable for restaurant， kitchen， garden， chemical lab...，convenient to use， you can better and more fully focus on what youre doing.
MULTIPURPOSE APRON- Our waterproof rubber vinyl apron is made of premium elastic fabric， delicately silky and breathable material. It can be used for cooking， dishwashing， pet grooming， painting， serving and so on， comfortable and durable.
LIQUID & OIL & CHEMICAL RESISTANT- This plastic apron is waterproof， oil-proof and chemical resistant. It repels oil and liquid. The waterproof aprons for dishwashing will protect you from dirty jobs， cooking， fishing， garage work， pet grooming， farming， cleaning or gardening， keep kitchen grease， oil spills and food stains away. Enjoy your work and your life more easily.
ONE SIZE FITS ALL- The size of our heavy duty apron is 28 x 40， with an adjustable neck strap and 40 extra long waist ties， this black apron fits small and big builds and everything in between， suitable for both women and men.
EASY TO CLEAN- Just wipe and rinse gently with water or soapy water if there are spots or stains on the waterproof aprons. Vigorously scrubbing or machine washing is not recommended.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
YS0000047439823815
落札価格8036円
