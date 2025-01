犬 首輪 |haoyueer Spiked Studded Dog Collar & Leash 2Pcs Matching Set - Stylis【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Durable PU (Faux) leather collar with nickel-plated hardware

5 adjustment holes,2 inch wide double layer PU leather

Collars Size:

Small Size Fits Neck 15-18 inches,2 inches Wide, 20 inches Length,

Medium Size Fits Neck 17-20 inches,2 inches Wide, 22 inches Length,

Large Size Fits Neck 19-22 inches,2 inches Wide, 24 inches Length,

X-Large Size Fits Neck 21-24 inches,2 inches Wide, 26 inches Length.

Leash Size:28 inch(70cm) total length,Chain:5mm diameter,20 inches(50cm)

Nickel-plated hardware and heavy duty D-ring to help protect its neck

Strong and durable high quality PU (Faux) leather. Light, elegant and not stiff