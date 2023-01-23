『Auroth Dog Jacket Outdoorfor Large Medium Dogs， Waterproof Windproof & Dog【お歳暮】』はヤフオクでから03月15日 22時 21分に出品され03月15日 22時 21分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,036円に設定されています。現在932件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。栃木県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|Auroth Dog Jacket Outdoorfor Large Medium Dogs， Waterproof Windproof & Dog Raincoat Outdoor， Reflective Dog Rain Jacket with Adjustable Elastic Rope and Leash Hole
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Ready For Rain & WindOur dog outdoor jacket is made with 100% polyester， this waterproof material won’t get your dog wet， still keeps cool in humid weather also for its windproof， your pets can stay warm and comfy while they are walking in rainy， foggy or snowy days.brSafe At NightSet reflective strips in two parts， one is in the front and another is on the back which increase visibility in the dark， no worry about your dogs getting hurt， so there is no excessive limits to go for a walk， jog and train in the evening.brEasy On & OffThis dog clothes are lightweight， creating?less stress on?the?body. It adjusts quickly in multiple places to get a good fit neck， chest， hind legs. Stand collar design， more breathable and stylish， also easy to put on and off.brEasy To Wash & Stay DryIf your dog enjoys playing with water， and you are concerned about skin problems caused by damp hair， our waterproof jacket is your optimal choice After playing， just hang this raincoat in a well-ventilated area or do a simple washing， it will dry quickly for?next time?using?conveniently.brWhy Need Dog JacketsOne jacket is worth many， both windbreaker and raincoat， also reduce scratching injuries from outdoor activities. A hole on the back of jacket is for dog leash attachment， use with the dog leash or harness to control easily Ideal for dogs to wear outdoors.
税関で開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000021737477401
落札価格8036円
932 入札履歴
終了
