Auroth Dog Jacket Outdoorfor Large Medium Dogs， Waterproof Windproof & Dog【お歳暮】

商品コメント

Ready For Rain & WindOur dog outdoor jacket is made with 100% polyester， this waterproof material won’t get your dog wet， still keeps cool in humid weather also for its windproof， your pets can stay warm and comfy while they are walking in rainy， foggy or snowy days.brSafe At NightSet reflective strips in two parts， one is in the front and another is on the back which increase visibility in the dark， no worry about your dogs getting hurt， so there is no excessive limits to go for a walk， jog and train in the evening.brEasy On & OffThis dog clothes are lightweight， creating?less stress on?the?body. It adjusts quickly in multiple places to get a good fit neck， chest， hind legs. Stand collar design， more breathable and stylish， also easy to put on and off.brEasy To Wash & Stay DryIf your dog enjoys playing with water， and you are concerned about skin problems caused by damp hair， our waterproof jacket is your optimal choice After playing， just hang this raincoat in a well-ventilated area or do a simple washing， it will dry quickly for?next time?using?conveniently.brWhy Need Dog JacketsOne jacket is worth many， both windbreaker and raincoat， also reduce scratching injuries from outdoor activities. A hole on the back of jacket is for dog leash attachment， use with the dog leash or harness to control easily Ideal for dogs to wear outdoors.