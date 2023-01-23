水風船。【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

REUSABLE & ENVIRONMENTAL FRIENDLY: Unlike traditional water balloons， this reusable water balloons can be reused. With extremely durable high-quality silicone， the balloons water will last for years of summer fun enjoyment， without polluting the environment after being thrown and exploded.

QUICK FILL & SELF-SEALING: Saying goodbye to your disposable water balloons， our reusable balloons does not need to fill water with a splashing faucet and skip the tying. Just open the water ball， immerse it into the water， it will quick fill and self sealing， allows you to rejoin water games in the shortest time.

UNIQUE DESIGN & SOFT MATERIAL: Designed with the latest upgraded magnetic technology， this ball balloons will open automatically when colliding or squeezing. The balloons for kids are made of silicone， so it is quite soft to be fun without worrying about getting hurt in a water fight game.

SUMMER OUTDOOR TOYS: Major Pool/Beach /Ourdoor Fun. Water ball balloons are a staple of summertime. It bonus for delightful play at the park， yard， beach， or swimming pool. Both kids and adults will get a kick out of this. Just break up the boredom of summer! Perfect outdoor water toys for kids， pool favor parties and outdoor water activities.

No CLEAN HASSLE: Still worry about picking up tons of balloon pieces thrown all over the floor after playing? it is really a cleaning hassle. Our water balloons self sealing wont leave marks on the ground， you just simply rinsed， dry them off and put them away.