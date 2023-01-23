『水風船。【新年の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月22日 06時 19分に出品され03月22日 06時 19分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,036円に設定されています。現在971件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。千葉県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|水風船。
|ブランド名
|Yosvge
|商品コメント
| REUSABLE & ENVIRONMENTAL FRIENDLY: Unlike traditional water balloons， this reusable water balloons can be reused. With extremely durable high-quality silicone， the balloons water will last for years of summer fun enjoyment， without polluting the environment after being thrown and exploded.
QUICK FILL & SELF-SEALING: Saying goodbye to your disposable water balloons， our reusable balloons does not need to fill water with a splashing faucet and skip the tying. Just open the water ball， immerse it into the water， it will quick fill and self sealing， allows you to rejoin water games in the shortest time.
UNIQUE DESIGN & SOFT MATERIAL: Designed with the latest upgraded magnetic technology， this ball balloons will open automatically when colliding or squeezing. The balloons for kids are made of silicone， so it is quite soft to be fun without worrying about getting hurt in a water fight game.
SUMMER OUTDOOR TOYS: Major Pool/Beach /Ourdoor Fun. Water ball balloons are a staple of summertime. It bonus for delightful play at the park， yard， beach， or swimming pool. Both kids and adults will get a kick out of this. Just break up the boredom of summer! Perfect outdoor water toys for kids， pool favor parties and outdoor water activities.
No CLEAN HASSLE: Still worry about picking up tons of balloon pieces thrown all over the floor after playing? it is really a cleaning hassle. Our water balloons self sealing wont leave marks on the ground， you just simply rinsed， dry them off and put them away.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0616943887273
商品コード
YS0000046038917330
落札価格8036円
971 入札履歴
終了
