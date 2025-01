バービー バービー人形 |Barbie Extra Doll #5 in Long-Fringe Denim Jacket with Pet Pupp【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

When it comes to fashion, Barbie Extra dolls have a more is more attitude, featuring 15 pieces that include clothing and fashion accessories, as well as a pet and pet accessories.

Barbie dolls hairstyle goes big with rainbow-colored hair styled in 2 thick braids.

A fun and playful look showcases her confident style with a graphic tee and denim shorts with real pockets layered with a flame-print denim jacket with extra-long fringe on the arms.

Barbie dolls accessories -a cell phone purse, micro-sunglasses, jewelry, green socks and brown boots -add personal expression and unexpected moments of storytelling fun.

The puppy figure is oh-so-EXTRA, too, with a playful expression and a bright pink car of its own.