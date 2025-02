水泳 スイミングゴーグル スイムゴーグル |TYR Stealth-X Race Mirrored Adult Swim Goggles， Silv【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Flexible nosebridge: Incremental size adjustment to accommodate various face shapes

Wide peripheral view: Increased view range for optimal sighting

Panoramix lens: Panoramic lenses provide an optimal wide view with an angular design to eliminate distortion

Liquafit gaskets: Provide a deep inner eye fit with the maximum level of comfort, fluidity and durability High definition lenses- Heightened contrast and reduced glare help to improve vision and peripheral view

Deep inner eye fit: Closer fit provides a secure, streamlined fit and reduces drag